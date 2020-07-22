All apartments in DeKalb County
2452 NANCY Lane NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2452 NANCY Lane NE

2452 Nancy Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2452 Nancy Lane Northeast, DeKalb County, GA 30345

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3 BR, 2.5 BA Gorgeous Renovated Home is a Must See! Much larger than it appears from the street view! This home offers a gourmet chef kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, dry bar w/wine rack, Stone Counters & Vaulted Ceiling w/Skylights. The Dining Rm is L-shaped & offers a temperature controlled Wine Closet & Sitting Area. The exterior offers a custom wrap-a-round deck covered in the back off the Family Room & overlooks the back yard w/running creek. The Master Bedroom offers a Walk-In Closet and large tile walk-in Shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2452 NANCY Lane NE have any available units?
2452 NANCY Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2452 NANCY Lane NE have?
Some of 2452 NANCY Lane NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2452 NANCY Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
2452 NANCY Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2452 NANCY Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 2452 NANCY Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2452 NANCY Lane NE offer parking?
No, 2452 NANCY Lane NE does not offer parking.
Does 2452 NANCY Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2452 NANCY Lane NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2452 NANCY Lane NE have a pool?
No, 2452 NANCY Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 2452 NANCY Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 2452 NANCY Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2452 NANCY Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2452 NANCY Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2452 NANCY Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2452 NANCY Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
