2452 NANCY Lane NE

3 BR, 2.5 BA Gorgeous Renovated Home is a Must See! Much larger than it appears from the street view! This home offers a gourmet chef kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, dry bar w/wine rack, Stone Counters & Vaulted Ceiling w/Skylights. The Dining Rm is L-shaped & offers a temperature controlled Wine Closet & Sitting Area. The exterior offers a custom wrap-a-round deck covered in the back off the Family Room & overlooks the back yard w/running creek. The Master Bedroom offers a Walk-In Closet and large tile walk-in Shower.