2427 Lawrenceville Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Awesome location, convenient to everything! Recently renovated 2 bedrooms ground floor unit in Berkeley Square. This condo features a new kitchen with quartz countertops, brand new stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, range and fridge, an updated bathroom, new flooring throughout, custom built-in bookshelves and a view of the pool. Minutes to Emory, CDC, VA Hospital, and I-85 and 285. Best price for the location. Move-in ready, call today!!!Don't miss it. Best price for this location.