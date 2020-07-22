All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

2427 Lawrenceville Highway

2427 Lawrenceville Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Lawrenceville Highway, DeKalb County, GA 30033

Awesome location, convenient to everything! Recently renovated 2 bedrooms ground floor unit in Berkeley Square. This condo features a new kitchen with quartz countertops, brand new stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, range and fridge, an updated bathroom, new flooring throughout, custom built-in bookshelves and a view of the pool. Minutes to Emory, CDC, VA Hospital, and I-85 and 285. Best price for the location. Move-in ready, call today!!!Don't miss it. Best price for this location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Lawrenceville Highway have any available units?
2427 Lawrenceville Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2427 Lawrenceville Highway have?
Some of 2427 Lawrenceville Highway's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 Lawrenceville Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Lawrenceville Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Lawrenceville Highway pet-friendly?
No, 2427 Lawrenceville Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2427 Lawrenceville Highway offer parking?
No, 2427 Lawrenceville Highway does not offer parking.
Does 2427 Lawrenceville Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 Lawrenceville Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Lawrenceville Highway have a pool?
Yes, 2427 Lawrenceville Highway has a pool.
Does 2427 Lawrenceville Highway have accessible units?
No, 2427 Lawrenceville Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Lawrenceville Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2427 Lawrenceville Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2427 Lawrenceville Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2427 Lawrenceville Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
