DeKalb County, GA
2400 Bear Mountain St
Last updated July 9 2020 at 1:01 AM

2400 Bear Mountain St

2400 Bear Mountain St · (678) 609-5492
Location

2400 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2712 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
CHASTAIN FLOORPLAN

Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away.

Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

Imagine living in a brand new home that no one else has. We have the home for you in Lithonia, GA.

This beautiful home features an open floorplan, 9 Foot Ceilings on First Floor, 8 Foot Ceilings on the second floor. Crown molding throughout the home, Gas Fireplace, Engineered Hardwood flooring on main level, Ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room, Iron spindle and handrail upgrades, Designer 42" wood cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, Garden tub with seperate Walk In Shower, and so much more.

**This home is our model home and serves as representation of a similar available home.

Ready to view? Tuwanda is here to help.
Tuwanda Wilson
(678) 609-5492
twilson@encorerental.com

Does this sound like the home of your dreams? Reserve it today by applying at www.EncoreRental.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Bear Mountain St have any available units?
2400 Bear Mountain St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2400 Bear Mountain St have?
Some of 2400 Bear Mountain St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Bear Mountain St currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Bear Mountain St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Bear Mountain St pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Bear Mountain St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2400 Bear Mountain St offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Bear Mountain St offers parking.
Does 2400 Bear Mountain St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Bear Mountain St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Bear Mountain St have a pool?
No, 2400 Bear Mountain St does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Bear Mountain St have accessible units?
No, 2400 Bear Mountain St does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Bear Mountain St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Bear Mountain St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Bear Mountain St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2400 Bear Mountain St has units with air conditioning.
