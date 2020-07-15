2400 Bear Mountain St

Amenities

Imagine living in a brand new home that no one else has. We have the home for you in Lithonia, GA.



This beautiful home features an open floorplan, 9 Foot Ceilings on First Floor, 8 Foot Ceilings on the second floor. Crown molding throughout the home, Gas Fireplace, Engineered Hardwood flooring on main level, Ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room, Iron spindle and handrail upgrades, Designer 42" wood cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, Garden tub with seperate Walk In Shower, and so much more.



**This home is our model home and serves as representation of a similar available home.



Ready to view? Tuwanda is here to help.

Tuwanda Wilson

(678) 609-5492

twilson@encorerental.com



Does this sound like the home of your dreams? Reserve it today by applying at www.EncoreRental.com.