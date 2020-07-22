All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 28 2020 at 4:59 AM

2258 Triple Crown Lane

2258 Triple Crown Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2258 Triple Crown Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW, never lived in, stunning townhome for rent w/ gorgeous thought out designs!! Enjoy plenty of natural light in this 4 bed/ 3.5 bath w/ 1 car garage & driveway big enough for 2 cars. Kitchen on main level, open concept floor plan, w/ granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and a new washer/dryer is included on top level. Master bath includes separate tub/shower, double vanity & walk-in closet. 2 spacious additional bedrooms on upper level and 1 bedroom and bath on basement level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 Triple Crown Lane have any available units?
2258 Triple Crown Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2258 Triple Crown Lane have?
Some of 2258 Triple Crown Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2258 Triple Crown Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2258 Triple Crown Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 Triple Crown Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2258 Triple Crown Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2258 Triple Crown Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2258 Triple Crown Lane offers parking.
Does 2258 Triple Crown Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2258 Triple Crown Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 Triple Crown Lane have a pool?
No, 2258 Triple Crown Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2258 Triple Crown Lane have accessible units?
No, 2258 Triple Crown Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 Triple Crown Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2258 Triple Crown Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2258 Triple Crown Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2258 Triple Crown Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
