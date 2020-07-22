2258 Triple Crown Lane

Amenities
BRAND NEW, never lived in, stunning townhome for rent w/ gorgeous thought out designs!! Enjoy plenty of natural light in this 4 bed/ 3.5 bath w/ 1 car garage & driveway big enough for 2 cars. Kitchen on main level, open concept floor plan, w/ granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and a new washer/dryer is included on top level. Master bath includes separate tub/shower, double vanity & walk-in closet. 2 spacious additional bedrooms on upper level and 1 bedroom and bath on basement level.