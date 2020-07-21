All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

2176 Gunstock Dr

2176 Gunstock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2176 Gunstock Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Landscaping maintenance - $150 per month - Landscaping maintenance for an additional $150 per month!

4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath home in Stone Mountain. Immaculate contemporary split level with tons of square footage! Large kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space. Cathedral ceilings, skylights. Vaulted master bedroom with sitting area. Huge sunroom! Large, versatile recreation room downstairs with bar! Nice, wooded and level backyard. Close to shopping and schools.

Appliance package includes:
Refrigerator,Elec Stove,Dishwasher.

Other Features:
Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups. Gas burning fireplace. 2-car garage. Fenced in yard!

Contact us at support@gkhouses or visit our website if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5409787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2176 Gunstock Dr have any available units?
2176 Gunstock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2176 Gunstock Dr have?
Some of 2176 Gunstock Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2176 Gunstock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2176 Gunstock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2176 Gunstock Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2176 Gunstock Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2176 Gunstock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2176 Gunstock Dr offers parking.
Does 2176 Gunstock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2176 Gunstock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2176 Gunstock Dr have a pool?
No, 2176 Gunstock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2176 Gunstock Dr have accessible units?
No, 2176 Gunstock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2176 Gunstock Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2176 Gunstock Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2176 Gunstock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2176 Gunstock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
