2176 Gunstock Dr

Landscaping maintenance - $150 per month - Landscaping maintenance for an additional $150 per month!



4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath home in Stone Mountain. Immaculate contemporary split level with tons of square footage! Large kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space. Cathedral ceilings, skylights. Vaulted master bedroom with sitting area. Huge sunroom! Large, versatile recreation room downstairs with bar! Nice, wooded and level backyard. Close to shopping and schools.



Appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Elec Stove,Dishwasher.



Other Features:

Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups. Gas burning fireplace. 2-car garage. Fenced in yard!



No Pets Allowed



