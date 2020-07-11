2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Beautiful Brownstone Townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths and bonus/family room. Main level has bright open living rm with cozy fireplace flanked by built in bookshelves. View to kitchen with granite island, maple wood cabinets, stainless & black appliances & eat in breakfast area. Huge bonus/family rm is great for family entertainment. 2nd Floor has large master bedrm with private master bath spa. Two spacious guest bedrms & guest bath & laundry. Private one car garage & 2 guest parking passes; back patio.. Private gated swim community. Call for a preview!