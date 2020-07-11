All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:18 AM

2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124

2124 Gorman Grv SE · No Longer Available
Location

2124 Gorman Grv SE, DeKalb County, GA 30316

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Beautiful Brownstone Townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths and bonus/family room. Main level has bright open living rm with cozy fireplace flanked by built in bookshelves. View to kitchen with granite island, maple wood cabinets, stainless & black appliances & eat in breakfast area. Huge bonus/family rm is great for family entertainment. 2nd Floor has large master bedrm with private master bath spa. Two spacious guest bedrms & guest bath & laundry. Private one car garage & 2 guest parking passes; back patio.. Private gated swim community. Call for a preview!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 have any available units?
2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 have?
Some of 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 offers parking.
Does 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 have a pool?
Yes, 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 has a pool.
Does 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 have accessible units?
No, 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2124 Gorman Grove SE # 2124 does not have units with air conditioning.
