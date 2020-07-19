All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2103 Oak Grove Road NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2103 Oak Grove Road NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2103 Oak Grove Road NE

2103 Oak Grove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2103 Oak Grove Road, DeKalb County, GA 30345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
sauna
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
sauna
Spacious, sunlit home offers plenty of space for everyone & well designed floorplan provides great flow and offers many special features incl. lovely master suite w/ huge closets, screened porch, first floor study/bedroom & full bath, gigantic terrace level w/ 2 bedrooms, steam/sauna & storage galore. Superior Miliani construction. Property perched atop a gentle hill, providing addtionall privacy & allowing maximum space for beautiful back yard. Outstanding lot & location! Easy access to award winning Oak Grove Elem and Lakeside HS, Emory, CHOA, I-85, Buckhead & beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Oak Grove Road NE have any available units?
2103 Oak Grove Road NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2103 Oak Grove Road NE have?
Some of 2103 Oak Grove Road NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Oak Grove Road NE currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Oak Grove Road NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Oak Grove Road NE pet-friendly?
No, 2103 Oak Grove Road NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 2103 Oak Grove Road NE offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Oak Grove Road NE offers parking.
Does 2103 Oak Grove Road NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Oak Grove Road NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Oak Grove Road NE have a pool?
No, 2103 Oak Grove Road NE does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Oak Grove Road NE have accessible units?
No, 2103 Oak Grove Road NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Oak Grove Road NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 Oak Grove Road NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2103 Oak Grove Road NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2103 Oak Grove Road NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
The Heights At Chamblee
3028 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University