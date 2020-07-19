2103 Oak Grove Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking sauna

Spacious, sunlit home offers plenty of space for everyone & well designed floorplan provides great flow and offers many special features incl. lovely master suite w/ huge closets, screened porch, first floor study/bedroom & full bath, gigantic terrace level w/ 2 bedrooms, steam/sauna & storage galore. Superior Miliani construction. Property perched atop a gentle hill, providing addtionall privacy & allowing maximum space for beautiful back yard. Outstanding lot & location! Easy access to award winning Oak Grove Elem and Lakeside HS, Emory, CHOA, I-85, Buckhead & beyond.