2018 Manhattan Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c599f4f044 ----

Relax in in style and have ready access to all of South Dekalb via Covington Highway, S. Hairston, and Wesley Chapel Road. Plush new wall-to-wall carpets, a soaring 2 story family room with decorative fireplace, well-appointed kitchen with gas stove/range and a formal dining room are just a few of things to love about this end townhome with a 1 car garage! The upper level features a Master Suite with vaulted ceilings garden tube with shower, walk in closet,and a balcony! Back patio features a storage closet. Washer and Dryer Included. Apply today! Pets OK with Fee. 1 month deposit with qualified approval. $65 Application Fee Per Adult. Application REQUIRED OF ALL ADULTS 18 yrs