All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 2018 Manhattan Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
2018 Manhattan Pkwy
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:47 PM

2018 Manhattan Pkwy

2018 Manhattan Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2018 Manhattan Parkway, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c599f4f044 ----
Relax in in style and have ready access to all of South Dekalb via Covington Highway, S. Hairston, and Wesley Chapel Road. Plush new wall-to-wall carpets, a soaring 2 story family room with decorative fireplace, well-appointed kitchen with gas stove/range and a formal dining room are just a few of things to love about this end townhome with a 1 car garage! The upper level features a Master Suite with vaulted ceilings garden tube with shower, walk in closet,and a balcony! Back patio features a storage closet. Washer and Dryer Included. Apply today! Pets OK with Fee. 1 month deposit with qualified approval. $65 Application Fee Per Adult. Application REQUIRED OF ALL ADULTS 18 yrs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Manhattan Pkwy have any available units?
2018 Manhattan Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 2018 Manhattan Pkwy have?
Some of 2018 Manhattan Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Manhattan Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Manhattan Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Manhattan Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 Manhattan Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 2018 Manhattan Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Manhattan Pkwy offers parking.
Does 2018 Manhattan Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 Manhattan Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Manhattan Pkwy have a pool?
No, 2018 Manhattan Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 2018 Manhattan Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 2018 Manhattan Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Manhattan Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 Manhattan Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 Manhattan Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 2018 Manhattan Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky
Decatur, GA 30034
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd
North Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30329
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University