1845 Mclain Lane

Special - ADMIN FEE WAIVED - 3 Bed x 2 Bth Ranch-Style Home (Sorry, NO SECTION 8) - Come home to a quiet, mature tree lined street. Pull into your private driveway in front of the garage and mosey on into more than you could possibly expect. Fresh designer paint with bright trim; simulated hard wood floors and ceiling fans are only some of what this home offers. You have to see it for your self. Comes with courtesy appliances, large laundry room and pantry. King and Queen bed sized rooms makes this home very desirable. You know it won't last long. Pet Friendly with Pet Fee & Pet Rent. Please contact Shannon Washington via email swashington@brickstonemanagement.com. Text 770-728-3027. You can also apply directly at www.brickstonemanagement.com



