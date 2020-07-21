All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1845 Mclain Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1845 Mclain Lane
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

1845 Mclain Lane

1845 Mclain Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1845 Mclain Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Special - ADMIN FEE WAIVED - 3 Bed x 2 Bth Ranch-Style Home (Sorry, NO SECTION 8) - Come home to a quiet, mature tree lined street. Pull into your private driveway in front of the garage and mosey on into more than you could possibly expect. Fresh designer paint with bright trim; simulated hard wood floors and ceiling fans are only some of what this home offers. You have to see it for your self. Comes with courtesy appliances, large laundry room and pantry. King and Queen bed sized rooms makes this home very desirable. You know it won't last long. Pet Friendly with Pet Fee & Pet Rent. Please contact Shannon Washington via email swashington@brickstonemanagement.com. Text 770-728-3027. You can also apply directly at www.brickstonemanagement.com

(RLNE4187942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 Mclain Lane have any available units?
1845 Mclain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1845 Mclain Lane have?
Some of 1845 Mclain Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 Mclain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1845 Mclain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 Mclain Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 Mclain Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1845 Mclain Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1845 Mclain Lane offers parking.
Does 1845 Mclain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 Mclain Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 Mclain Lane have a pool?
No, 1845 Mclain Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1845 Mclain Lane have accessible units?
No, 1845 Mclain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 Mclain Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 Mclain Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1845 Mclain Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1845 Mclain Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE
North Druid Hills, GA 30324
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct
North Decatur, GA 30033
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Briarcliff Apartment Homes
7000 Briarcliff Gables Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University