Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1740 Spring Hill Cv Available 08/08/20 Lithonia Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Two-story, Brick-front Home with 2-car Garage. High Ceilings, Fireplace in Family Room, Stainless Steel Appliances in Open Kitchen and Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms. Master Bed/Bath includes Vaulted Ceilings, Garden Tub, His/Her Sinks and separate shower. Top-rated Yellow River Park and Downtown Lithonia are all within Close Proximity.



Schools:

Elem: Princeton

Middle: Lithonia

High: Lithonia

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



Will I qualify to rent for a Lithonia home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504



To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088



We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form



Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!



Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.



(RLNE4034719)