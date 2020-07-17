All apartments in DeKalb County
1740 Spring Hill Cv
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1740 Spring Hill Cv

1740 Spring Hill Cove · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Spring Hill Cove, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1740 Spring Hill Cv Available 08/08/20 Lithonia Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in August! Two-story, Brick-front Home with 2-car Garage. High Ceilings, Fireplace in Family Room, Stainless Steel Appliances in Open Kitchen and Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms. Master Bed/Bath includes Vaulted Ceilings, Garden Tub, His/Her Sinks and separate shower. Top-rated Yellow River Park and Downtown Lithonia are all within Close Proximity.

Schools:
Elem: Princeton
Middle: Lithonia
High: Lithonia
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.  

This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Lithonia home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Laura 404-900-4088
 
(RLNE4034719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

