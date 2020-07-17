Amenities
1740 Spring Hill Cv Available 08/08/20 Lithonia Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in August! Two-story, Brick-front Home with 2-car Garage. High Ceilings, Fireplace in Family Room, Stainless Steel Appliances in Open Kitchen and Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms. Master Bed/Bath includes Vaulted Ceilings, Garden Tub, His/Her Sinks and separate shower. Top-rated Yellow River Park and Downtown Lithonia are all within Close Proximity.
Schools:
Elem: Princeton
Middle: Lithonia
High: Lithonia
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.
This Home For Rent is 1 Small Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions apply, More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq
