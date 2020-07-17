All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

154 Rue Fontaine

154 Rue Fontaine · No Longer Available
Location

154 Rue Fontaine, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
FULLY RENOVATED condo in Stonecrest, conveniently located near I-20. Upstairs flat in a 2-story bldg. New Washer & Dryer. Bdrm has walk-in closet & built-in bookcases. Foyer, Living Room, sundroom/ofc/craft rm, sep Dining Room. White kitchen with pantry & NEW countertops. Architectural features incl crown molding throughout + chair rail in Dining Room. NEW flooring, NEW hardware + fixtures throughout, NEW paint. Vinyl floors look like hardwood. You will be impressed with this unit! Covered parking near door. Quiet complex near shopping. Good credit/references required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

