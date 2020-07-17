154 Rue Fontaine

Amenities

FULLY RENOVATED condo in Stonecrest, conveniently located near I-20. Upstairs flat in a 2-story bldg. New Washer & Dryer. Bdrm has walk-in closet & built-in bookcases. Foyer, Living Room, sundroom/ofc/craft rm, sep Dining Room. White kitchen with pantry & NEW countertops. Architectural features incl crown molding throughout + chair rail in Dining Room. NEW flooring, NEW hardware + fixtures throughout, NEW paint. Vinyl floors look like hardwood. You will be impressed with this unit! Covered parking near door. Quiet complex near shopping. Good credit/references required.