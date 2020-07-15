1539 Redbud Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BRAND NEW, never lived in, absolutely stunning end unit townhome for rent w/ beautifully thought out designs!! Enjoy a ton of natural light in this 3 bed/ 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage & driveway big enough for 2 cars. Open concept floor plan, with windows pouring natural light into kitchen and living area. Kitchen includes QUARTZ countertops, GORGEOUS designer backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, double oven & new washer/dryer included on top level. Master bath features a separate shower/tub, quartz counters in double vanity & walk-in closet.