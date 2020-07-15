1539 Redbud Way

Amenities
BRAND NEW, never lived in, absolutely stunning end unit townhome for rent w/ beautifully thought out designs!! Enjoy a ton of natural light in this 3 bed/ 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage & driveway big enough for 2 cars. Open concept floor plan, with windows pouring natural light into kitchen and living area. Kitchen includes QUARTZ countertops, GORGEOUS designer backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, double oven & new washer/dryer included on top level. Master bath features a separate shower/tub, quartz counters in double vanity & walk-in closet.