DeKalb County, GA
1539 Redbud Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:22 AM

1539 Redbud Way

1539 Redbud Way · No Longer Available
1539 Redbud Way, DeKalb County, GA 30083

dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
parking
garage
BRAND NEW, never lived in, absolutely stunning end unit townhome for rent w/ beautifully thought out designs!! Enjoy a ton of natural light in this 3 bed/ 2.5 bath w/ 2 car garage & driveway big enough for 2 cars. Open concept floor plan, with windows pouring natural light into kitchen and living area. Kitchen includes QUARTZ countertops, GORGEOUS designer backsplash, new stainless steel appliances, double oven & new washer/dryer included on top level. Master bath features a separate shower/tub, quartz counters in double vanity & walk-in closet.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1539 Redbud Way have any available units?
1539 Redbud Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1539 Redbud Way have?
Some of 1539 Redbud Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 Redbud Way currently offering any rent specials?
1539 Redbud Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 Redbud Way pet-friendly?
No, 1539 Redbud Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1539 Redbud Way offer parking?
Yes, 1539 Redbud Way offers parking.
Does 1539 Redbud Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1539 Redbud Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 Redbud Way have a pool?
No, 1539 Redbud Way does not have a pool.
Does 1539 Redbud Way have accessible units?
No, 1539 Redbud Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 Redbud Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1539 Redbud Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1539 Redbud Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1539 Redbud Way does not have units with air conditioning.
