Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:04 AM

1436 High Meadow Dr

1436 High Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1436 High Meadow Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beds: 5
Baths: 2.5
Beautiful and Cozy 5bd/3ba Home for Rent in Stone Mountain
Cozy 5/3 home with newly Carpet, Black Granite Counter Tops in kitchen, Natural Stone Back splash, Updated Cabinets, New Appliances, New Paint inside and outside, Granite counters in Master Bath, New Stainless Steel Sink, New Faucets, New Light Fixtures, and so much more. Fenced in back Yard. Updated mechanicals.

Landlord has 97 percent satisfaction rate with current tenants. Security monitoring is mandatory and is an additional $35 per month on top of rent. Renters insurance required.

Tenant Requirements
A valid photo ID for each applicant
A copy of the SS card
1. Paystubs, Tax Returns, Award Letters that show income is 3 times the rent
2. No prior evictions or landlord lawsuits
3. Five point criminal, credit and back ground checks
4. Credit score of 550 or above
5. Application Fee is $55 per person. should be 18 years or older who will be responsible for the lease
6. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent.
7. First month rent required.
8. Pet Fee is $350 if approved.
9. Holding fee is equal to a full deposit.

STANDARD FEATURES THAT ARE INCLUDED
IN ALL OF OUR NEWLY AQUIRED HOMES

* Hardwood Floors Throughout
* Granite Counter Tops in Kitchen
* Updated Kitchen Cabinets
* Travertine Back Splashes
* Under-Mount Stainless Steel Sinks
* Stainless Pull-Out Faucet in Kitchen
* New Light Fixtures
* New Faucets in all Bathrooms
* New Toilets
* New HVAC systems
* New Water Heaters
* New Paint Inside and Outside
* Granite Counters in Master Bath
* Matching Appliances
* Wireless Security Systems

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 High Meadow Dr have any available units?
1436 High Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1436 High Meadow Dr have?
Some of 1436 High Meadow Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 High Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1436 High Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 High Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 High Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1436 High Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 1436 High Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1436 High Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 High Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 High Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 1436 High Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1436 High Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 1436 High Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 High Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 High Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1436 High Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1436 High Meadow Dr has units with air conditioning.
