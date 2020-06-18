All apartments in DeKalb County
1423 Olden Lane SE
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

1423 Olden Lane SE

1423 Olden Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

1423 Olden Ln SE, DeKalb County, GA 30316

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Intown Living at its Best 4BR Townhome Near Downtown! - Beautiful townhouse featuring an open floor plan and immaculate hardwood floors on the main level. This floor plan offers a bedroom on the lower level, perfect for guest! You will love the main level boasting stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops and a modern fire place. The master comes with a beautiful glass and tile shower and walk-in closet. This unit includes a two car garage, private deck, and access to the community pool and club house. This spacious unit is in a gated community and conveniently located to shops, restaurants and I-20. Perfect for Intown living!

Tenant is responsible for Gas, Power, Water and Cable. Owner is responsible for Exterior Maintenance and Landscaping, Pool, and Gate.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4845810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 Olden Lane SE have any available units?
1423 Olden Lane SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1423 Olden Lane SE have?
Some of 1423 Olden Lane SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 Olden Lane SE currently offering any rent specials?
1423 Olden Lane SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 Olden Lane SE pet-friendly?
No, 1423 Olden Lane SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1423 Olden Lane SE offer parking?
Yes, 1423 Olden Lane SE offers parking.
Does 1423 Olden Lane SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1423 Olden Lane SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 Olden Lane SE have a pool?
Yes, 1423 Olden Lane SE has a pool.
Does 1423 Olden Lane SE have accessible units?
No, 1423 Olden Lane SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 Olden Lane SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 Olden Lane SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1423 Olden Lane SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1423 Olden Lane SE does not have units with air conditioning.
