1423 Olden Lane SE

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Intown Living at its Best 4BR Townhome Near Downtown! - Beautiful townhouse featuring an open floor plan and immaculate hardwood floors on the main level. This floor plan offers a bedroom on the lower level, perfect for guest! You will love the main level boasting stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops and a modern fire place. The master comes with a beautiful glass and tile shower and walk-in closet. This unit includes a two car garage, private deck, and access to the community pool and club house. This spacious unit is in a gated community and conveniently located to shops, restaurants and I-20. Perfect for Intown living!



Tenant is responsible for Gas, Power, Water and Cable. Owner is responsible for Exterior Maintenance and Landscaping, Pool, and Gate.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4845810)