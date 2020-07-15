All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 PM

1404 Attwater Drive

1404 Attwater Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Attwater Dr, DeKalb County, GA 30316

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular and Like New! 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome in East Atlanta! Perfect intown home that is gated and secure. Wonderful amenities including a sparkling pool and comfy cabana. Exceptional Rockhaven homes finish featuring a powder room on the main level, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on the upper level and 1 bedroom with attached bath on the lower level. Each bedroom has its own attached bathroom! Open Kitchen concept w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, eat-in dining area and view into the family room. Spacious family room w/ fireplace and access to a relaxing rear deck. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Master bath w/ double vanity and large walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Two-car garage. This park centric, pet-friendly community is convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, Atlanta Beltline, Historic Grant Park and all that Atlanta has to offer! Pet friendly, with restrictions, pet fee to apply. Please call today to schedule a viewing. 404-609-1996. Agent: Catherine Rohde

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Attwater Drive have any available units?
1404 Attwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1404 Attwater Drive have?
Some of 1404 Attwater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Attwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Attwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Attwater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Attwater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Attwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Attwater Drive offers parking.
Does 1404 Attwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Attwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Attwater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1404 Attwater Drive has a pool.
Does 1404 Attwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 Attwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Attwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Attwater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Attwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Attwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
