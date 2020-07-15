1404 Attwater Drive

Amenities

Spectacular and Like New! 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath townhome in East Atlanta! Perfect intown home that is gated and secure. Wonderful amenities including a sparkling pool and comfy cabana. Exceptional Rockhaven homes finish featuring a powder room on the main level, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths on the upper level and 1 bedroom with attached bath on the lower level. Each bedroom has its own attached bathroom! Open Kitchen concept w/ stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, eat-in dining area and view into the family room. Spacious family room w/ fireplace and access to a relaxing rear deck. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ walk-in closet. Master bath w/ double vanity and large walk-in shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Two-car garage. This park centric, pet-friendly community is convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, Atlanta Beltline, Historic Grant Park and all that Atlanta has to offer! Pet friendly, with restrictions, pet fee to apply. Please call today to schedule a viewing. 404-609-1996. Agent: Catherine Rohde