1245 June Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

This Huge 6-Bedroom Home for Rent in Decatur GA is Waiting for You! With Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Large Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Tiled Back Splash, Updated Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors And Nice Back Yard And So Much More.



This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program.



This HUGE 6bd rental home in Decatur GA is a Georgia traditional that has all the bells and whistles of a modern home. Hardwood floors, updated mechanicals, updated cabinets, granite counter tops, travertine back splash and so much more. Three bedrooms on main level and three bedrooms on second level. Fenced in yard. Shed.



This 6bd home for rent in Decatur GA is ready for you to make it as yours! Check rents:Click Here to Check Rent Prices in this area.



Tenant Requirements:



For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, click here.



1. Current Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant. Expired documents are not accepted. Your documents MUST match information on you application.



2. A copy of the SS card from the Social Security Administration, non-standard copies are not accepted



3. Most recent 90 days of pay stubs, or most recent 2 years of tax returns, or W-2,



Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that shows income is .28 times the rent in Gross income on a monthly basis



4. No prior evictions within past 4 years, disposessory filings within last 4 years, or landlord lawsuits.



5. Five point background check will be performed to include criminal, credit and child molsestation, eviction/rental history



6. Credit score of 550 or above



7. Application Fee is $55 per person for anyone in the household over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older who will be responsible for the lease



8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your situation.



9. First month rent required, security deposit required.



10. Pets NOT allowed



11. Holding fee is equal to a full deposit.

Please visit our website for more rental information at www.alhpodland.com or call 770-783-3737 to schedule your viewing appointment.



Schools:



Oakview Elementary



Cedar Grove Middle



Cedar Grove High



Please visit our website for more rental information at www.alhpodland.com.

Decatur Property Management



ALH|Podland Realty LLC. has spent last seven years perfecting its systems and processes and improving the way Decatur property management services are done, so you can trust ALH|Podland Realty LLC. professional property management services to give you professional, timely, courteous and accurate service.

Our responsive team of highly-trained specialists is prepared to meet the extensive demands of Decatur property management is a 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Our licensed builder oversees all maintenance issues and has a crew of professionals to resolve any issue that comes up. From evictions and troublesome tenants, to marketing and understanding legal issues, we know what works, what rents, and how to get more from your property-with less disruptions for you. We have the experience, licensing and insurance to save you money, help you make money and avoid costly mistakes.



Inquire About Our Services



Decatur property management can be a difficult business, which is why more investors are leaving their properties in the hands of professional property management companies. Whether you own one rental home or a large portfolio of investment properties, ALH|Podland Realty LLC. has the expertise you can count on and trust.

Check out our blogs on landlording and property management, our pages on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus and don't forget to watch our videos on property management tips and tricks available on YouTube, visit our site at www.alhpodland.com or just give us a call at 404-937-1850.

ALH|Podland Realty, Decatur Property Management Company. Check us our on our website at Decatur Property Management



#Decatur single family homes for rent,



#Decatur GA single family houses for rent,



#Decatur GA single family rental homes,



#single family houses for rent in Decatur GA,



#single family homes for rent in Decatur GA,



#single family rental houses for rent in Decatur GA,



#single family rental homes for rent in Decatur GA,



#Decatur single family homes for rent,



#Decatur GA single family houses for rent,



#Decatur GA single family rental homes,



#single family houses for rent in Decatur GA,



#single family homes for rent in Decatur GA,



#single family rental houses for rent in Decatur GA,



#single family rental homes for rent in Decatur GA,



#single family Decatur GA homes for rent,



#single family Decatur GA houses for rent,



#single family Decatur GA rental homes,



#single family houses for rent in Decatur GA,



#single family homes for rent in Decatur GA,



#6bds rental houses for rent in Decatur GA,



#6bds rental homes for rent in Decatur GA,



#6 bd rental home in Decatur GA homes for rent,



#6 bd house for rent in Decatur GA,



#6 bd house for rent in Decatur GA,



#6 bedroom home for rent in Decatur GA,



#6 bd homes for rent in Decatur GA,



Contact us to schedule a showing.