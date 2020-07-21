All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1245 June Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1245 June Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:57 PM

1245 June Drive

1245 June Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1245 June Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This Huge 6-Bedroom Home for Rent in Decatur GA is Waiting for You! With Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Large Kitchen with Breakfast Area, Tiled Back Splash, Updated Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors And Nice Back Yard And So Much More.

This property does not participate in Section 8 Voucher Program.

This HUGE 6bd rental home in Decatur GA is a Georgia traditional that has all the bells and whistles of a modern home. Hardwood floors, updated mechanicals, updated cabinets, granite counter tops, travertine back splash and so much more. Three bedrooms on main level and three bedrooms on second level. Fenced in yard. Shed.

This 6bd home for rent in Decatur GA is ready for you to make it as yours! Check rents:Click Here to Check Rent Prices in this area.

Tenant Requirements:

For a complete List of Qualification Criteria, click here.

1. Current Photo ID and legal status i.e. driver license, permanent resident card, passport / visa, military ID for each applicant. Expired documents are not accepted. Your documents MUST match information on you application.

2. A copy of the SS card from the Social Security Administration, non-standard copies are not accepted

3. Most recent 90 days of pay stubs, or most recent 2 years of tax returns, or W-2,

Benefits letter for Social Security benefits, Welfare benefits, GI benefits, employment contract that shows income is .28 times the rent in Gross income on a monthly basis

4. No prior evictions within past 4 years, disposessory filings within last 4 years, or landlord lawsuits.

5. Five point background check will be performed to include criminal, credit and child molsestation, eviction/rental history

6. Credit score of 550 or above

7. Application Fee is $55 per person for anyone in the household over the age of 18. Must be 21 years or older who will be responsible for the lease

8. Security Deposit is equals to one month rent or higher depending on your situation.

9. First month rent required, security deposit required.

10. Pets NOT allowed

11. Holding fee is equal to a full deposit.
Please visit our website for more rental information at www.alhpodland.com or call 770-783-3737 to schedule your viewing appointment.

Schools:

Oakview Elementary

Cedar Grove Middle

Cedar Grove High

Please visit our website for more rental information at www.alhpodland.com.
Decatur Property Management

ALH|Podland Realty LLC. has spent last seven years perfecting its systems and processes and improving the way Decatur property management services are done, so you can trust ALH|Podland Realty LLC. professional property management services to give you professional, timely, courteous and accurate service.
Our responsive team of highly-trained specialists is prepared to meet the extensive demands of Decatur property management is a 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Our licensed builder oversees all maintenance issues and has a crew of professionals to resolve any issue that comes up. From evictions and troublesome tenants, to marketing and understanding legal issues, we know what works, what rents, and how to get more from your property-with less disruptions for you. We have the experience, licensing and insurance to save you money, help you make money and avoid costly mistakes.

Inquire About Our Services

Decatur property management can be a difficult business, which is why more investors are leaving their properties in the hands of professional property management companies. Whether you own one rental home or a large portfolio of investment properties, ALH|Podland Realty LLC. has the expertise you can count on and trust.
Check out our blogs on landlording and property management, our pages on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus and don't forget to watch our videos on property management tips and tricks available on YouTube, visit our site at www.alhpodland.com or just give us a call at 404-937-1850.
ALH|Podland Realty, Decatur Property Management Company. Check us our on our website at Decatur Property Management

#Decatur single family homes for rent,

#Decatur GA single family houses for rent,

#Decatur GA single family rental homes,

#single family houses for rent in Decatur GA,

#single family homes for rent in Decatur GA,

#single family rental houses for rent in Decatur GA,

#single family rental homes for rent in Decatur GA,

#Decatur single family homes for rent,

#Decatur GA single family houses for rent,

#Decatur GA single family rental homes,

#single family houses for rent in Decatur GA,

#single family homes for rent in Decatur GA,

#single family rental houses for rent in Decatur GA,

#single family rental homes for rent in Decatur GA,

#single family Decatur GA homes for rent,

#single family Decatur GA houses for rent,

#single family Decatur GA rental homes,

#single family houses for rent in Decatur GA,

#single family homes for rent in Decatur GA,

#6bds rental houses for rent in Decatur GA,

#6bds rental homes for rent in Decatur GA,

#6 bd rental home in Decatur GA homes for rent,

#6 bd house for rent in Decatur GA,

#6 bd house for rent in Decatur GA,

#6 bedroom home for rent in Decatur GA,

#6 bd homes for rent in Decatur GA,

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 June Drive have any available units?
1245 June Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 1245 June Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1245 June Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 June Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1245 June Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1245 June Drive offer parking?
No, 1245 June Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1245 June Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 June Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 June Drive have a pool?
No, 1245 June Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1245 June Drive have accessible units?
No, 1245 June Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 June Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 June Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 June Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 June Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Oliver
5193 Peachtree Blvd
Chamblee, GA 30341
The Station on Peachtree
3450 Miller Dr
Chamblee, GA 30341
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University