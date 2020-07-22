All apartments in DeKalb County
1144 Goldsmith Road
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:57 PM

1144 Goldsmith Road

1144 Goldsmith Road · No Longer Available
Location

1144 Goldsmith Road, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
This home is move-in ready! Three bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with extra den for entertaining and a huge back yard with a fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 Goldsmith Road have any available units?
1144 Goldsmith Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 1144 Goldsmith Road currently offering any rent specials?
1144 Goldsmith Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 Goldsmith Road pet-friendly?
No, 1144 Goldsmith Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1144 Goldsmith Road offer parking?
No, 1144 Goldsmith Road does not offer parking.
Does 1144 Goldsmith Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 Goldsmith Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 Goldsmith Road have a pool?
Yes, 1144 Goldsmith Road has a pool.
Does 1144 Goldsmith Road have accessible units?
No, 1144 Goldsmith Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 Goldsmith Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1144 Goldsmith Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 Goldsmith Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1144 Goldsmith Road does not have units with air conditioning.
