All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 1144 Goldsmith Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
1144 Goldsmith Road
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:57 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1144 Goldsmith Road
1144 Goldsmith Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1144 Goldsmith Road, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Amenities
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
This home is move-in ready! Three bedrooms and 1 Bathroom with extra den for entertaining and a huge back yard with a fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1144 Goldsmith Road have any available units?
1144 Goldsmith Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 1144 Goldsmith Road currently offering any rent specials?
1144 Goldsmith Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 Goldsmith Road pet-friendly?
No, 1144 Goldsmith Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 1144 Goldsmith Road offer parking?
No, 1144 Goldsmith Road does not offer parking.
Does 1144 Goldsmith Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 Goldsmith Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 Goldsmith Road have a pool?
Yes, 1144 Goldsmith Road has a pool.
Does 1144 Goldsmith Road have accessible units?
No, 1144 Goldsmith Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 Goldsmith Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1144 Goldsmith Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 Goldsmith Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1144 Goldsmith Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
