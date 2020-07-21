Three bedroom, two bath home with two car garage. Vaulted/Cathedral ceiling in family room. Convenient to schools, shopping, entertainment, and MARTA. RENTERS' INSURANCE REQUIRED. PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1104 CHEROKEE Heights have any available units?
1104 CHEROKEE Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1104 CHEROKEE Heights have?
Some of 1104 CHEROKEE Heights's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 CHEROKEE Heights currently offering any rent specials?
1104 CHEROKEE Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 CHEROKEE Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 CHEROKEE Heights is pet friendly.
Does 1104 CHEROKEE Heights offer parking?
Yes, 1104 CHEROKEE Heights offers parking.
Does 1104 CHEROKEE Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 CHEROKEE Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 CHEROKEE Heights have a pool?
No, 1104 CHEROKEE Heights does not have a pool.
Does 1104 CHEROKEE Heights have accessible units?
No, 1104 CHEROKEE Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 CHEROKEE Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 CHEROKEE Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 CHEROKEE Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 CHEROKEE Heights does not have units with air conditioning.