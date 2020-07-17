All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

1096 Ferndale Street

1096 Ferndale Street · No Longer Available
Location

1096 Ferndale Street, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful RENOVATED 2 bed/1 bath ranch in Historic Stone Mountain Village. Minutes from Shops and Dining. Stainless Appliances, Butcher Block counters, and Subway Tile backsplash. Fresh Paint Throughout. Full Basement with Laundry room and Storage. Fenced backyard!. Quiet Street. Requirement: 600+ Credit, Clean Background Check, 3 x rent income. No Smoking. Pets Negotiable. Credit and Background check required. $40 application fee per tenant. Apply at: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/360379

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1096 Ferndale Street have any available units?
1096 Ferndale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1096 Ferndale Street have?
Some of 1096 Ferndale Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1096 Ferndale Street currently offering any rent specials?
1096 Ferndale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1096 Ferndale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1096 Ferndale Street is pet friendly.
Does 1096 Ferndale Street offer parking?
Yes, 1096 Ferndale Street offers parking.
Does 1096 Ferndale Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1096 Ferndale Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1096 Ferndale Street have a pool?
No, 1096 Ferndale Street does not have a pool.
Does 1096 Ferndale Street have accessible units?
No, 1096 Ferndale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1096 Ferndale Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1096 Ferndale Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1096 Ferndale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1096 Ferndale Street does not have units with air conditioning.
