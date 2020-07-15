All apartments in DeKalb County
1091 To Lani Dr
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:46 AM

1091 To Lani Dr

1091 To Lani Drive · (470) 338-0635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1091 To Lani Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1091 To Lani Dr · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
****BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!***Gorgeous Recently Renovated Home for Immediate move-in!!! - GORGEOUS Home that sits on a corner lot, with side entry garage and rocking chair front porch. This home has a HUGE living room with a bay window, and a lovely fireplace with a view to the separate formal dining room. The dining room leads out to a nice, tranquil screened in back porch and a view to the backyard. The kitchen is large, bright and white with a breakfast area, lots of cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All of the rooms are a NICE size. The closet in the master is ideal for EVERY woman!! It can not be explained...you have to see it to believe it! You will be minutes away from the schools, shopping, major highways, Marta and Stone Mountain Park. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Email TODAY to schedule a viewing!! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!

Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:

granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635

****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!! Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Video tour available upon request.****

(RLNE3970526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1091 To Lani Dr have any available units?
1091 To Lani Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1091 To Lani Dr have?
Some of 1091 To Lani Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1091 To Lani Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1091 To Lani Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 To Lani Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1091 To Lani Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1091 To Lani Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1091 To Lani Dr offers parking.
Does 1091 To Lani Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1091 To Lani Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 To Lani Dr have a pool?
No, 1091 To Lani Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1091 To Lani Dr have accessible units?
No, 1091 To Lani Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 To Lani Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1091 To Lani Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1091 To Lani Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1091 To Lani Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
