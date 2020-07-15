1091 To Lani Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

****BRAND NEW LISTING!!!!***Gorgeous Recently Renovated Home for Immediate move-in!!! - GORGEOUS Home that sits on a corner lot, with side entry garage and rocking chair front porch. This home has a HUGE living room with a bay window, and a lovely fireplace with a view to the separate formal dining room. The dining room leads out to a nice, tranquil screened in back porch and a view to the backyard. The kitchen is large, bright and white with a breakfast area, lots of cabinets, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All of the rooms are a NICE size. The closet in the master is ideal for EVERY woman!! It can not be explained...you have to see it to believe it! You will be minutes away from the schools, shopping, major highways, Marta and Stone Mountain Park. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Email TODAY to schedule a viewing!! Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!



Send emails of interest WITH PROPERTY ADDRESS to:



granvilleleasingnow@gmail.com or CALL/TEXT: 470-338-0635



****Listings go FAST!!! Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays or weekends by appointment only!! Due to COVID-19, in an effort to comply with social distancing protocol, only one family permitted in the home at a time. Thank you for your understanding. Video tour available upon request.****



