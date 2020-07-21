1072 Norway Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptionally well maintained ranch in Norman Forest S/D. A rare find in this quiet established neighborhood. Pleasing floor plan has no carpet, large bedrooms & baths w/dual sinks. Kitchen w/electric cook top, dual oven & new fridge. Separate living & dining rooms. Family room with wood burning fireplace & built-in bookcases. It opens to an enclosed sun room to relax and enjoy your morning coffee or read a good book. 2300+ sq ft w/central vac, tons of natural light, plenty of storage & 2 car garage. Rocking chair front porch, fenced backyard. Convenient to US78 & I285.