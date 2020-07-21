All apartments in DeKalb County
1072 Norway Ln
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:36 PM

1072 Norway Ln

1072 Norway Lane · (404) 276-4649
Location

1072 Norway Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30021

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptionally well maintained ranch in Norman Forest S/D. A rare find in this quiet established neighborhood. Pleasing floor plan has no carpet, large bedrooms & baths w/dual sinks. Kitchen w/electric cook top, dual oven & new fridge. Separate living & dining rooms. Family room with wood burning fireplace & built-in bookcases. It opens to an enclosed sun room to relax and enjoy your morning coffee or read a good book. 2300+ sq ft w/central vac, tons of natural light, plenty of storage & 2 car garage. Rocking chair front porch, fenced backyard. Convenient to US78 & I285.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 Norway Ln have any available units?
1072 Norway Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 1072 Norway Ln have?
Some of 1072 Norway Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1072 Norway Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1072 Norway Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 Norway Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1072 Norway Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1072 Norway Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1072 Norway Ln offers parking.
Does 1072 Norway Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1072 Norway Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 Norway Ln have a pool?
No, 1072 Norway Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1072 Norway Ln have accessible units?
No, 1072 Norway Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 Norway Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1072 Norway Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1072 Norway Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1072 Norway Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
