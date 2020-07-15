Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

1071 Tall Oaks Rd. Available 07/21/20 3 Bedroom Home in North Oconee! - Available in mid-July! This spacious and modern 3BR/2BA ranch has been completely updated. New stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, new carpet, fresh paint and bead board added throughout for that craftsman look. Vaulted ceiling in the living room making the space feel extra large, dinning area in kitchen has plenty of room for lots of guest and separate laundry room with extra shelving. Outside patio off the kitchen to the backyard for sitting or grilling. All this and an unbeatable location... Close to Hwy 316, Hwy78 and Epps Bridge Parkway. This North Oconee home will not disappoint!



For more information visit www.IronHorsePropertyManagement.com



Virtual Tour: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1311180?accessKey=5c8d



(RLNE3788634)