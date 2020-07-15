All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
1071 Tall Oaks Rd.
1071 Tall Oaks Rd.

1071 Tall Oaks Road · No Longer Available
Location

1071 Tall Oaks Road, DeKalb County, GA 30288

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
1071 Tall Oaks Rd. Available 07/21/20 3 Bedroom Home in North Oconee! - Available in mid-July! This spacious and modern 3BR/2BA ranch has been completely updated. New stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, granite counter tops, tile back splash, new carpet, fresh paint and bead board added throughout for that craftsman look. Vaulted ceiling in the living room making the space feel extra large, dinning area in kitchen has plenty of room for lots of guest and separate laundry room with extra shelving. Outside patio off the kitchen to the backyard for sitting or grilling. All this and an unbeatable location... Close to Hwy 316, Hwy78 and Epps Bridge Parkway. This North Oconee home will not disappoint!

For more information visit www.IronHorsePropertyManagement.com

Virtual Tour: https://mls.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1311180?accessKey=5c8d

(RLNE3788634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

