DeKalb County, GA
1005 Autumn Crest Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1005 Autumn Crest Ct

1005 Autumn Crest Court · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Autumn Crest Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

(RLNE4547032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Autumn Crest Ct have any available units?
1005 Autumn Crest Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 1005 Autumn Crest Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Autumn Crest Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Autumn Crest Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Autumn Crest Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 1005 Autumn Crest Ct offer parking?
No, 1005 Autumn Crest Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Autumn Crest Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Autumn Crest Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Autumn Crest Ct have a pool?
No, 1005 Autumn Crest Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Autumn Crest Ct have accessible units?
No, 1005 Autumn Crest Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Autumn Crest Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Autumn Crest Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Autumn Crest Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 Autumn Crest Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
