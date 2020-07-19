1000 Fox Valley Trail

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now Available! Newly renovated four bedroom, 2 1/2 bath split level home in an established Stone Mountain community! Interior was just painted. Ready for immediate move in! Great kitchen with appliances included! You will love making this house your home -

Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com



Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount

No evictions on credit report

No felony convictions

Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply



Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Pet deposit would apply



Section 8 not available



(RLNE4688761)