804 Clairemont Ave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great opportunity to rent this fabulous home in city of Decatur! This historic gem is a short stroll to downtown Decatur & schools! Find a stunning interior of lofty ceilings & natural light showcasing formal living room, dining room, butler's pantry, eat-in kitchen, & media/library rm. Custom built-ins offer the perfect resting place for curated living. Don't miss the lg kitchen with double oven, desk area, walk-in pantry, & mudroom. Main floor complete w/ guest room & full bath. Upstairs, find three large bedrooms & two baths, including master en suite, soaking tub, and shower. Complete w/ sizeable backyard, front & side porches, & deck.