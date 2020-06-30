All apartments in Decatur
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:54 AM

804 Clairemont Ave

804 Clairemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

804 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Clairemont-Great Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great opportunity to rent this fabulous home in city of Decatur! This historic gem is a short stroll to downtown Decatur & schools! Find a stunning interior of lofty ceilings & natural light showcasing formal living room, dining room, butler's pantry, eat-in kitchen, & media/library rm. Custom built-ins offer the perfect resting place for curated living. Don't miss the lg kitchen with double oven, desk area, walk-in pantry, & mudroom. Main floor complete w/ guest room & full bath. Upstairs, find three large bedrooms & two baths, including master en suite, soaking tub, and shower. Complete w/ sizeable backyard, front & side porches, & deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Clairemont Ave have any available units?
804 Clairemont Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 804 Clairemont Ave have?
Some of 804 Clairemont Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Clairemont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
804 Clairemont Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Clairemont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 804 Clairemont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 804 Clairemont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 804 Clairemont Ave offers parking.
Does 804 Clairemont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Clairemont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Clairemont Ave have a pool?
No, 804 Clairemont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 804 Clairemont Ave have accessible units?
No, 804 Clairemont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Clairemont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Clairemont Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Clairemont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Clairemont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

