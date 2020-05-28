Wonderful opportunity to be in the City of Decatur school system. Home boasts large eat-in kitchen, generous master and large deck overlooking the deep back yard. Backs up to McKoy Park so easy access to public pool and park for the summer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 632 McKoy Street have any available units?
632 McKoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 632 McKoy Street have?
Some of 632 McKoy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 McKoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
632 McKoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.