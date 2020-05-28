All apartments in Decatur
632 McKoy Street

632 Mc Koy Street · No Longer Available
Location

632 Mc Koy Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Wonderful opportunity to be in the City of Decatur school system. Home boasts large eat-in kitchen, generous master and large deck overlooking the deep back yard. Backs up to McKoy Park so easy access to public pool and park for the summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 632 McKoy Street have any available units?
632 McKoy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 632 McKoy Street have?
Some of 632 McKoy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 632 McKoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
632 McKoy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 632 McKoy Street pet-friendly?
No, 632 McKoy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 632 McKoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 632 McKoy Street offers parking.
Does 632 McKoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 632 McKoy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 632 McKoy Street have a pool?
Yes, 632 McKoy Street has a pool.
Does 632 McKoy Street have accessible units?
No, 632 McKoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 632 McKoy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 632 McKoy Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 632 McKoy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 632 McKoy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

