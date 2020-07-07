506 Scott Boulevard

Amenities

Must SEE!!! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex with basement. Warm original oak hardwoods can be found throughout the home. Eat in kitchen features a stove allowing for an amazing cooking experience. Enjoy plenty of room in your two large bedrooms on the main level along with a full bathroom. The Basement has one bedroom, full spacious bathroom, laundry room and a large bonus room which can be used as an office or extra bedroom!! Take a short stroll into downtown Decatur & enjoy all the delicious food & amazing entertainment it has to offer! While only being minutes from Emory & the CDC, this ideal location is perfect for anyone!