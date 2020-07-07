All apartments in Decatur
506 Scott Boulevard

Location

506 Scott Boulevard, Decatur, GA 30030
Chelsea Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Must SEE!!! Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex with basement. Warm original oak hardwoods can be found throughout the home. Eat in kitchen features a stove allowing for an amazing cooking experience. Enjoy plenty of room in your two large bedrooms on the main level along with a full bathroom. The Basement has one bedroom, full spacious bathroom, laundry room and a large bonus room which can be used as an office or extra bedroom!! Take a short stroll into downtown Decatur & enjoy all the delicious food & amazing entertainment it has to offer! While only being minutes from Emory & the CDC, this ideal location is perfect for anyone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Scott Boulevard have any available units?
506 Scott Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
Is 506 Scott Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
506 Scott Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Scott Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 506 Scott Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 506 Scott Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 506 Scott Boulevard offers parking.
Does 506 Scott Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Scott Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Scott Boulevard have a pool?
No, 506 Scott Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 506 Scott Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 506 Scott Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Scott Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 Scott Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Scott Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Scott Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

