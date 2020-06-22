All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 431 Ivy Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
431 Ivy Crest Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:41 PM

431 Ivy Crest Drive

431 Ivy Crest Drive · (402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

431 Ivy Crest Drive, Dallas, GA 30157

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Backyard Deck, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Ivy Crest Drive have any available units?
431 Ivy Crest Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 Ivy Crest Drive have?
Some of 431 Ivy Crest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Ivy Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
431 Ivy Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Ivy Crest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Ivy Crest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 431 Ivy Crest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 431 Ivy Crest Drive does offer parking.
Does 431 Ivy Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 Ivy Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Ivy Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 431 Ivy Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 431 Ivy Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 431 Ivy Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Ivy Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Ivy Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 431 Ivy Crest Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with Balcony
Dallas Apartments with ParkingDallas Luxury Places
Dallas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity