Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

IMMACULATE 2 STORY HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS, SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN W/ BREAKFAST AREA, SUNROOM, PRIVATE BACKYARD, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, 1 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER. THIS AMAZING COMMUNITY HAS A FANTASTIC AMENITY PACKAGE WHICH INCLUDES POOL, TENNIS COURTS AND PLAYGROUND. THIS IS A MUST SEE HOME AND WILL NOT BE AROUND LONG! NO PETS AND NO SMOKING ALLOWED!