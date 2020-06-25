All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE

282 Bainbridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

282 Bainbridge Circle, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 3 Bed 2 Bath HOME. A MUST SEE!!!!! - This spacious split-level style home will amaze you upon viewing! The lower level offers privacy and additional storage rooms! There's a fenced backyard and a deck for entertaining. A MUST SEE HOME!

FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 3 decent sized bedrooms with large closets.
- 2 Full bathrooms including ensuite to the master
- A finished bonus room on the lower level.
- Kitchen with access to living room and dining area.
- All appliances - Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Oven/Range.
- New carpet and padding throughout.
- Ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout.
- Washer/dryer hook-ups.
- 2 car garage

This home is conveniently close to schools, a large selection of restaurants and other shopping amenities. HURRY... this home will not last long!

Available for long term tenancy.

Please phone/text Yahya at 404-334-7195 To schedule a viewing of this beautiful home!

* QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult

Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

(RLNE3898788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE have any available units?
282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

