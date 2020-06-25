282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities
SPACIOUS 3 Bed 2 Bath HOME. A MUST SEE!!!!! - This spacious split-level style home will amaze you upon viewing! The lower level offers privacy and additional storage rooms! There's a fenced backyard and a deck for entertaining. A MUST SEE HOME!
FEATURES INCLUDE:
- 3 decent sized bedrooms with large closets.
- 2 Full bathrooms including ensuite to the master
- A finished bonus room on the lower level.
- Kitchen with access to living room and dining area.
- All appliances - Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Oven/Range.
- New carpet and padding throughout.
- Ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout.
- Washer/dryer hook-ups.
- 2 car garage
This home is conveniently close to schools, a large selection of restaurants and other shopping amenities. HURRY... this home will not last long!
Available for long term tenancy.
Please phone/text Yahya at 404-334-7195 To schedule a viewing of this beautiful home!
* QUALIFICATIONS
* 3x times the rent in verifiable income
* No criminal history
* No evictions
* Credit score to be 540 or better
* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit
* Application fee is $50 per adult
