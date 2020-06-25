282 BAINBRIDGE CIRCLE

Amenities

SPACIOUS 3 Bed 2 Bath HOME. A MUST SEE!!!!! - This spacious split-level style home will amaze you upon viewing! The lower level offers privacy and additional storage rooms! There's a fenced backyard and a deck for entertaining. A MUST SEE HOME!



FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 3 decent sized bedrooms with large closets.

- 2 Full bathrooms including ensuite to the master

- A finished bonus room on the lower level.

- Kitchen with access to living room and dining area.

- All appliances - Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Oven/Range.

- New carpet and padding throughout.

- Ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout.

- Washer/dryer hook-ups.

- 2 car garage



This home is conveniently close to schools, a large selection of restaurants and other shopping amenities. HURRY... this home will not last long!



Available for long term tenancy.



Please phone/text Yahya at 404-334-7195 To schedule a viewing of this beautiful home!



* QUALIFICATIONS

* 3x times the rent in verifiable income

* No criminal history

* No evictions

* Credit score to be 540 or better

* If score is below 540, property manager may request 1.5 deposit

* Application fee is $50 per adult



Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!



(RLNE3898788)