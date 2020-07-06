All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 215 Hood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
215 Hood Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

215 Hood Street

215 Hood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

215 Hood Street, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex with Full Kitchen Sits in The Heart of Downtown Dallas!

Newly renovated unit! This 1930s bungalow is situated on a low-traffic street and features a large front porch. Restaurants, Dallas City Park, City of Dallas concert venue and more are within easy walking distance from this historic home.

Home Features & Amenities Include:

6 and 12 Month Lease Terms
Newly updated 550 square ft. unit
Washer and dryer in-unit
Full kitchen
Spacious front porch
Close proximity to Historic Downtown Dallas.

Call or e-mail if interested! *$35 Application Fee

Qualification Standards:

At landlords discretion, compensating factors such as an additional security deposit or co-signer (guarantor) may be required for qualification if Applicant fails to meet any one of the below requirements.

- Applicants who do not meet minimum screening standards will not be approved.
- Applicant must have current photo identification and a valid social security number.
- Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.
- Applicants must receive positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.
- Applicant may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.
- Applicant must exhibit a responsible financial life. Credit score must be a minimum of 600.
- A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicants background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.
- Applicant must be a non-smoker.
- Occupancy is limited to 2 people per bedroom.
- Any pets must be screened and approved by Landlord and are subject to additional fee and/or deposit.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/215-hood-st-dallas-ga-30132-usa-unit-b/6f57a660-ab40-4e70-ac87-63bcd1cf4baf

(RLNE5713487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Hood Street have any available units?
215 Hood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Hood Street have?
Some of 215 Hood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Hood Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 Hood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Hood Street pet-friendly?
No, 215 Hood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 215 Hood Street offer parking?
Yes, 215 Hood Street offers parking.
Does 215 Hood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Hood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Hood Street have a pool?
No, 215 Hood Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 Hood Street have accessible units?
No, 215 Hood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Hood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Hood Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with Balcony
Dallas Apartments with ParkingDallas Luxury Places
Dallas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College