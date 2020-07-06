215 Hood Street

Amenities
1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex with Full Kitchen Sits in The Heart of Downtown Dallas!
Newly renovated unit! This 1930s bungalow is situated on a low-traffic street and features a large front porch. Restaurants, Dallas City Park, City of Dallas concert venue and more are within easy walking distance from this historic home.
Home Features & Amenities Include:
6 and 12 Month Lease Terms
Newly updated 550 square ft. unit
Washer and dryer in-unit
Full kitchen
Spacious front porch
Close proximity to Historic Downtown Dallas.
*$35 Application Fee
Qualification Standards:
At landlords discretion, compensating factors such as an additional security deposit or co-signer (guarantor) may be required for qualification if Applicant fails to meet any one of the below requirements.
- Applicants who do not meet minimum screening standards will not be approved.
- Applicant must have current photo identification and a valid social security number.
- Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.
- Applicants must receive positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.
- Applicant may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.
- Applicant must exhibit a responsible financial life. Credit score must be a minimum of 600.
- A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicants background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.
- Applicant must be a non-smoker.
- Occupancy is limited to 2 people per bedroom.
- Any pets must be screened and approved by Landlord and are subject to additional fee and/or deposit.

