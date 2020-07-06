215 Hood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1 Bed 1 Bath Duplex with Full Kitchen Sits in The Heart of Downtown Dallas!



Newly renovated unit! This 1930s bungalow is situated on a low-traffic street and features a large front porch. Restaurants, Dallas City Park, City of Dallas concert venue and more are within easy walking distance from this historic home.



Home Features & Amenities Include:



6 and 12 Month Lease Terms

Newly updated 550 square ft. unit

Washer and dryer in-unit

Full kitchen

Spacious front porch

Close proximity to Historic Downtown Dallas.



Call or e-mail if interested! *$35 Application Fee



Qualification Standards:



At landlords discretion, compensating factors such as an additional security deposit or co-signer (guarantor) may be required for qualification if Applicant fails to meet any one of the below requirements.



- Applicants who do not meet minimum screening standards will not be approved.

- Applicant must have current photo identification and a valid social security number.

- Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.

- Applicants must receive positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.

- Applicant may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.

- Applicant must exhibit a responsible financial life. Credit score must be a minimum of 600.

- A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18. Applicants background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.

- Applicant must be a non-smoker.

- Occupancy is limited to 2 people per bedroom.

- Any pets must be screened and approved by Landlord and are subject to additional fee and/or deposit.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/215-hood-st-dallas-ga-30132-usa-unit-b/6f57a660-ab40-4e70-ac87-63bcd1cf4baf



(RLNE5713487)