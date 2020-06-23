All apartments in Dallas
212 Bainbridge Circle

212 Bainbridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

212 Bainbridge Circle, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable updated ranch in Dallas featuring a front porch where you can enjoy rocking chairs and relaxing. Inside you will find neutral painted walls, stylish updates, and much more! The kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite meals as soon as you move in. This home won't last long so we invite you to apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Bainbridge Circle have any available units?
212 Bainbridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 212 Bainbridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
212 Bainbridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Bainbridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Bainbridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 212 Bainbridge Circle offer parking?
No, 212 Bainbridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 212 Bainbridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Bainbridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Bainbridge Circle have a pool?
No, 212 Bainbridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 212 Bainbridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 212 Bainbridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Bainbridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Bainbridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Bainbridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Bainbridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
