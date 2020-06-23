212 Bainbridge Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable updated ranch in Dallas featuring a front porch where you can enjoy rocking chairs and relaxing. Inside you will find neutral painted walls, stylish updates, and much more! The kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite meals as soon as you move in. This home won't last long so we invite you to apply online at www.msrenewal.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.