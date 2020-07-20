Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

206 Overlook Pointe Available 07/29/19 3 bed 2 bath ranch with full basement! - Don't miss this 3 bed 2 bath ranch on full unfinished basement. Large family room with open floor plan. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. Home located on quiet culdesac. Neighborhood has great amenities! Spacious Master bedroom features a walk in closet. Master bathroom has a separate tub, shower and double vanities. Air filters are delivered to the home monthly and are included in the rent. Available July 29.



$55.00 non-refundable application fee. Lease term is 12 months. Tenant is responsible to pay a deposit of $1,450.00, application fee, plus all utilities. No pets. Call Forrest today to view 678 447-5864



(RLNE2469449)