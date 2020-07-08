119 Magazine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking

Location Location! This awesome gem is nestled right near downtown Dallas! Less than 1/2 mile from the Silver Comet Trail, 2 mi from Courthouse Square, & only 4 mi from the hospital! Master on main, 2 bedrooms up, & a huge loft area are great so everyone can have their own space. 2 decks offer endless possibilities for summer fun! If that's not enough space... there is a fully finished basement! Basement has an office and a huge bonus room area that could be set up as an extra living area, playroom, or game room! The possibilities are endless.