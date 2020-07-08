All apartments in Dallas
119 Magazine Street
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

119 Magazine Street

119 Magazine Street · (678) 388-1400
Location

119 Magazine Street, Dallas, GA 30157

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2217 sqft

Amenities

Location Location! This awesome gem is nestled right near downtown Dallas! Less than 1/2 mile from the Silver Comet Trail, 2 mi from Courthouse Square, & only 4 mi from the hospital! Master on main, 2 bedrooms up, & a huge loft area are great so everyone can have their own space. 2 decks offer endless possibilities for summer fun! If that's not enough space... there is a fully finished basement! Basement has an office and a huge bonus room area that could be set up as an extra living area, playroom, or game room! The possibilities are endless.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Magazine Street have any available units?
119 Magazine Street has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Magazine Street have?
Some of 119 Magazine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Magazine Street currently offering any rent specials?
119 Magazine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Magazine Street pet-friendly?
No, 119 Magazine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 119 Magazine Street offer parking?
Yes, 119 Magazine Street offers parking.
Does 119 Magazine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Magazine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Magazine Street have a pool?
No, 119 Magazine Street does not have a pool.
Does 119 Magazine Street have accessible units?
No, 119 Magazine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Magazine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Magazine Street has units with dishwashers.
