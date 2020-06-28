All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 112 Mount Comet Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, GA
/
112 Mount Comet Court
Last updated August 26 2019 at 9:57 PM

112 Mount Comet Court

112 Mt Comet Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

112 Mt Comet Court, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this beautiful new home in the sought out Silver Comet Crossing subdivision! This 2-story estate comes fully equipped with wall to wall carpet, fresh paint, two car garage and total electric! Space definitely won't be an issue that your family will encounter at this residence either inside or outside of this property. Do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. Before you know it; it will be gone before you can say "Home Sweet Home"!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Mount Comet Court have any available units?
112 Mount Comet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 112 Mount Comet Court currently offering any rent specials?
112 Mount Comet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Mount Comet Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Mount Comet Court is pet friendly.
Does 112 Mount Comet Court offer parking?
Yes, 112 Mount Comet Court offers parking.
Does 112 Mount Comet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Mount Comet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Mount Comet Court have a pool?
No, 112 Mount Comet Court does not have a pool.
Does 112 Mount Comet Court have accessible units?
No, 112 Mount Comet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Mount Comet Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Mount Comet Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Mount Comet Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Mount Comet Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Dallas 3 BedroomsDallas Apartments with Balcony
Dallas Apartments with ParkingDallas Luxury Places
Dallas Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GA
Morrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMableton, GAPowder Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College