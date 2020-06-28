112 Mount Comet Court

Amenities

dogs allowed garage carpet

Welcome to this beautiful new home in the sought out Silver Comet Crossing subdivision! This 2-story estate comes fully equipped with wall to wall carpet, fresh paint, two car garage and total electric! Space definitely won't be an issue that your family will encounter at this residence either inside or outside of this property. Do your family a favor by not procrastinating when it comes to applying for this home. Before you know it; it will be gone before you can say "Home Sweet Home"!