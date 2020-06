Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

2-Story, 5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths On Unfinished Bath Stubbed Basement Has Flex Room For Formal Dining Room Or Office. Gourmet Kitchen With Sitting Area At Granite Island Overlooking Great Room With Gas Fireplace. LPV Flooring. Owner's Suite With Large Walk-In Closet & Deluxe Bath With Dual Vanities Plus Separate Tub/Shower. Large Secondary Bedrooms. Upstairs Loft Area As Well! Ready to Move In NOW!