104 Ivy Mill Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub refrigerator

Freshly painted and ready to go! Spacious living room connects to dining area at the rear. Kitchen has newer appliances and includes refrigerator with water/ice on the door, plus a built-in pantry. There are blinds everywhere and all bedroom closets are good size. Master bath has a separate shower and garden tub. Two finished rooms on the lower level with shelving and a closet for 4th bedroom (no window), office, etc. Separate laundry room has washer and dryer provided as a convenience for tenant's use. 2 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM.