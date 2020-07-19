All apartments in Dallas
104 Ivy Mill Way
104 Ivy Mill Way

104 Ivy Mill Way · No Longer Available
Location

104 Ivy Mill Way, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
refrigerator
Freshly painted and ready to go! Spacious living room connects to dining area at the rear. Kitchen has newer appliances and includes refrigerator with water/ice on the door, plus a built-in pantry. There are blinds everywhere and all bedroom closets are good size. Master bath has a separate shower and garden tub. Two finished rooms on the lower level with shelving and a closet for 4th bedroom (no window), office, etc. Separate laundry room has washer and dryer provided as a convenience for tenant's use. 2 YEAR LEASE MINIMUM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Ivy Mill Way have any available units?
104 Ivy Mill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Ivy Mill Way have?
Some of 104 Ivy Mill Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Ivy Mill Way currently offering any rent specials?
104 Ivy Mill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Ivy Mill Way pet-friendly?
No, 104 Ivy Mill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 104 Ivy Mill Way offer parking?
Yes, 104 Ivy Mill Way offers parking.
Does 104 Ivy Mill Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Ivy Mill Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Ivy Mill Way have a pool?
No, 104 Ivy Mill Way does not have a pool.
Does 104 Ivy Mill Way have accessible units?
No, 104 Ivy Mill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Ivy Mill Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Ivy Mill Way has units with dishwashers.
