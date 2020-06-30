All apartments in Dallas
103 Katherine Court

103 Katherine Court · No Longer Available
Location

103 Katherine Court, Dallas, GA 30132

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Katherine Court have any available units?
103 Katherine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 103 Katherine Court currently offering any rent specials?
103 Katherine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Katherine Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Katherine Court is pet friendly.
Does 103 Katherine Court offer parking?
No, 103 Katherine Court does not offer parking.
Does 103 Katherine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Katherine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Katherine Court have a pool?
No, 103 Katherine Court does not have a pool.
Does 103 Katherine Court have accessible units?
No, 103 Katherine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Katherine Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Katherine Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Katherine Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Katherine Court does not have units with air conditioning.

