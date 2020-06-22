All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, GA
102 Providence Dr
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

102 Providence Dr

102 Providence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

102 Providence Drive, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
FULLY RENOVATED! Full Finished Basement! Swim/Tennis! - 102 Providence Dr Dallas GA - Fully renovated traditional 4 bed 3.5 bath home on full finished basement. New flooring and paint throughout, granite in kitchen and baths. Main level features hardwoods throughout, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, french door fridge, new disposal, tile back splash and designer faucet. Living room with fireplace and lots of natural light. Eat in kitchen with laundry and half bath with granite vanity. Upstairs features new carpet throughout, master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk in closet master bath features a granite vanity new fixtures. Large bedroom or bonus room upstairs with secondary bedroom and hall bath with granite vanity. Fully finished walk out basement features a full bath and bedroom and new carpet. Fenced yard and newly stained deck. Two car garage with opener. Desirable Swim/tennis community. Won't last long at this price! Pet fee of $450 per pet. 3x monthly rent income requirement, 550 FICO score minimum.

(RLNE4578354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Providence Dr have any available units?
102 Providence Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Providence Dr have?
Some of 102 Providence Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Providence Dr currently offering any rent specials?
102 Providence Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Providence Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Providence Dr is pet friendly.
Does 102 Providence Dr offer parking?
Yes, 102 Providence Dr does offer parking.
Does 102 Providence Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Providence Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Providence Dr have a pool?
Yes, 102 Providence Dr has a pool.
Does 102 Providence Dr have accessible units?
No, 102 Providence Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Providence Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Providence Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
