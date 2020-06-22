Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

FULLY RENOVATED! Full Finished Basement! Swim/Tennis! - 102 Providence Dr Dallas GA - Fully renovated traditional 4 bed 3.5 bath home on full finished basement. New flooring and paint throughout, granite in kitchen and baths. Main level features hardwoods throughout, remodeled kitchen with new appliances, french door fridge, new disposal, tile back splash and designer faucet. Living room with fireplace and lots of natural light. Eat in kitchen with laundry and half bath with granite vanity. Upstairs features new carpet throughout, master bedroom with tray ceiling and walk in closet master bath features a granite vanity new fixtures. Large bedroom or bonus room upstairs with secondary bedroom and hall bath with granite vanity. Fully finished walk out basement features a full bath and bedroom and new carpet. Fenced yard and newly stained deck. Two car garage with opener. Desirable Swim/tennis community. Won't last long at this price! Pet fee of $450 per pet. 3x monthly rent income requirement, 550 FICO score minimum.



(RLNE4578354)