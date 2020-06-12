/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
206 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cumming, GA
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
300 Azalea Circle
300 Azalea Circle, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1639 sqft
Great 3/2 in gated community close in to shopping, dining, and schools. Easy on/off 400. All bedrooms are up Master on one end 2 bedrooms on the other end. Breakfast bar with pass thru from kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1237 Fischer Trace
1237 Fischer Trce, Cumming, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1851 sqft
NEW TOWN HOME COMMUNITY. Smart Home design. WiFi Certified. Baldwin plan w/hdwd floors on main. Beautiful kitchen-dark stained cabinets, SS appliances, granite counter tops w/tile back splash. Gas fplc. Wall of windows on back, private bkyd.
Results within 1 mile of Cumming
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2631 Grapevine Circle
2631 Grapevine Cir, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2147 sqft
Welcome to this lovely condo in a beautiful very active adult community! Master on the main with trey ceiling, private master bath w/double vanities & walk-in closet! A bright open great room w/built-ins, fireplace and wall mounted flat screen TV!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1990 Walking Horse Trail
1990 Walking Horse Trl, Forsyth County, GA
Welcome to this spacious 5 bedroom 3 full bath home features a largemaster & vaulted sitting room, formal living, formal dining and family room.Guest suite on main. Gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, tile backsplashperfect for entertaining.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3240 Ridgefair Drive
3240 Ridgefair Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2011 sqft
Completely renovated home waiting for you! Hardwood floors throughout the whole house. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and subway tile backsplash. Huge farmhouse sink. Freshly painted interiors. Brand new roof.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1950 Buford Dam Road
1950 Buford Dam Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2090 sqft
Executive living in this huge end-unit townhome. Quality features abound. Custom Built ins. Covered balcony - beautiful, relaxing, and private views. Two story Great Room, open to Kitchen w/ granite & quality appliances.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1265 Spring Oak Way
1265 Spring Oak Way, Forsyth County, GA
Come see this peaceful Grove Park home that sits high on a beautiful, wooded 1.68 acre lot. Wrap-around front porch with balconies at kitchen and master bedroom level.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1075 SANDERS Road
1075 Sanders Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1496 sqft
Bring your trucks, mobile homes, trailers & tractors!! No HOA here!! Country living minutes away from Marketplace Boulevard, Great Shopping and Restaurants. Minutes to Northside Hospital. This country home sits on 1.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4309 Shillham Court
4309 Shillham Court, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1625 sqft
Owner requires 600+ credit and $4800+ income monthly. Bright and Open 3 Bedroom / 2.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2830 Mayfair Drive
2830 Mayfair Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1752 sqft
Available for 6/20/2020 move-in. 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home for rent in quiet neighborhood. Spacious single family home with beautiful new flooring. Neighborhood features swimming pool and tennis court.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3709 Hutchinson Trace Drive
3709 Hutchinson Trace Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1698 sqft
Excellent Schools, Beautiful townhouse in a highly sought after neighborhood right off exit 14 and near Northside Hospital. New Interior Paint,Close to shopping and entertainment ( Star and Strikes).
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2070 Habersham Marina Rd
2070 Habersham Marina Road, Forsyth County, GA
Right down the street from a marina,this beautifully updated ranch on a full finished basement which has one nice sized bedroom and two additional bonus rooms downstairs with closets.
Results within 5 miles of Cumming
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
5635 Aspen Drive
5635 Aspen Drive, Forsyth County, GA
Geat 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom Family Home In South Forsyth Swim/Tennis Neighborhood!! More Sq Ft Than Most 3-car In N'hood.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4630 Roseman Trail
4630 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
5 bedroom - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath home in Cumming. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal. Other Features: 2-car garage.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5140 Prancing Pass
5140 Prancing Pass, Forsyth County, GA
Beautiful house in Cumming! - This is a 5 BR 3 full BA front brick home with a huge private backyard and a front porch. Flooring throughout the house makes is easy to clean and maintain.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3065 Carrick Rd
3065 Carrick Road, Forsyth County, GA
Whitfield Subdivision in Denmark High School District! - Great location for your active Lifestyle! Just minutes to Fowler Park, the Big Creek Greenway, Vickery Village, the Forsyth YMCA, the Collection & more! Hardwood flooring throughout the entire
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5840 Stargazer Way
5840 Stargazer Way, Forsyth County, GA
Brand New 2 Story Home - Brand New built 2 story home with 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 bath 2 car garage charming open floor plan with all of the space youve been looking for in your new home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
500 Brannon Rd
500 Brannon Road, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2240 sqft
Brand New Town Home in Forsyth with Great Schools - Property Id: 265879 BRAND NEW TOWN HOME in an excellent School District with all great school ratings .
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4340 Altona Pl
4340 Altona Pl, Forsyth County, GA
Award Winning Forsyth County Schools~ 4 Bedroom 3 Full Baths & Half Bath - Built in 2019~ Tenant got Transferred, Don't Miss this Awesome Opportunity! Award winning Forsyth County Schools, short walk to Coal Mtn Park, 1 min to 400, 5 min to Sawnee
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5755 Rialto Way
5755 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
Forsyth School District with bdrm on main level in Swim/Tennis Community? - Availability: COMING SOON! Ready for showing on June 12, 2020 Elegant spacious house in Bridgetowne Subdivision! 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3695 Crowchild dr
3695 Crowchild Drive, Forsyth County, GA
Single family home very close to Forsythe schools, parks and shipping. Swim and tennis and workout gym.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1790 Vinery Avenue
1790 Vinery Ave, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2388 sqft
One step entry to this well maintained home. Master on main adjoins master bath w/large walk-in shower,double vanity, and closet w/custom closet system. Granite and stainless in kitchen includes refrigerator.
