930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B

This spacious one bedroom apartment has brand new wood floors, new rugs, with a rustic, modern kitchenette. It is nestled on 10 lush wooded acres for those that enjoy living in the country, but like the convenience of restaurants and shopping only 6-7 miles away in the quaint city of Newnan. Here you can still see the stars at night but are only 30 miles from the Hartsfield Atlanta Airport or 40 miles from the city of Atlanta.



In the summer months, you may want to cool off in the swimming pool surrounded by a showcase of various flowers.



As you come into your personal entrance, a large desk on the left allows you to work from home. The new front loading washer and dryer are very practical.The sturdy queen sized bed is comfortable along with a queen sized European sofa for any guests that may visit. The kitchenette includes a microwave, coffee machine, hot water boiler, electric skillet, 2 burner stove top, rice cooker, dishes, silverware, and dish towels.

