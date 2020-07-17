All apartments in Coweta County
930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B

930 Happy Valley Road · (920) 743-8765
Location

930 Happy Valley Road, Coweta County, GA 30263

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pool
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Contemporary Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 308492

This spacious one bedroom apartment has brand new wood floors, new rugs, with a rustic, modern kitchenette. It is nestled on 10 lush wooded acres for those that enjoy living in the country, but like the convenience of restaurants and shopping only 6-7 miles away in the quaint city of Newnan. Here you can still see the stars at night but are only 30 miles from the Hartsfield Atlanta Airport or 40 miles from the city of Atlanta.

In the summer months, you may want to cool off in the swimming pool surrounded by a showcase of various flowers.

As you come into your personal entrance, a large desk on the left allows you to work from home. The new front loading washer and dryer are very practical.The sturdy queen sized bed is comfortable along with a queen sized European sofa for any guests that may visit. The kitchenette includes a microwave, coffee machine, hot water boiler, electric skillet, 2 burner stove top, rice cooker, dishes, silverware, and dish towels.
Property Id 308492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5944487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B have any available units?
930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B have?
Some of 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B offer parking?
No, 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B has a pool.
Does 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B have accessible units?
No, 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
