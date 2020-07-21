45 Stone Mill Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully landscaped Cul-de-sac lot with totally private fenced backyard. Ranch with split bedroom floor plan has gorgeous bamboo hardwood floors. Family Room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace and pass through window to kitchen. Sunny bay window in breakfast area, white solid top stove, built-in microwave & dishwasher and refrigerator. Large Formal dining room w/gorgeous double trey ceiling, chair rail and crown molding. Spacious master bedroom features a double stacked trey ceiling, wood floors & crown molding. Master bath has double sinks, deep soaking tub, separate shower. Very convenient location with close access to I-85. Great Schools - Northgate High, Madras Middle, Arbor Springs Elementary. Lawn Maintenance Incl. No Pets & Good Credit.