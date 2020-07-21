All apartments in Coweta County
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:07 PM

45 Stone Mill Cir

45 Stonemill Cir · No Longer Available
Location

45 Stonemill Cir, Coweta County, GA 30265

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully landscaped Cul-de-sac lot with totally private fenced backyard. Ranch with split bedroom floor plan has gorgeous bamboo hardwood floors. Family Room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace and pass through window to kitchen. Sunny bay window in breakfast area, white solid top stove, built-in microwave & dishwasher and refrigerator. Large Formal dining room w/gorgeous double trey ceiling, chair rail and crown molding. Spacious master bedroom features a double stacked trey ceiling, wood floors & crown molding. Master bath has double sinks, deep soaking tub, separate shower. Very convenient location with close access to I-85. Great Schools - Northgate High, Madras Middle, Arbor Springs Elementary. Lawn Maintenance Incl. No Pets & Good Credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Stone Mill Cir have any available units?
45 Stone Mill Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 45 Stone Mill Cir have?
Some of 45 Stone Mill Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Stone Mill Cir currently offering any rent specials?
45 Stone Mill Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Stone Mill Cir pet-friendly?
No, 45 Stone Mill Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 45 Stone Mill Cir offer parking?
Yes, 45 Stone Mill Cir offers parking.
Does 45 Stone Mill Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Stone Mill Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Stone Mill Cir have a pool?
No, 45 Stone Mill Cir does not have a pool.
Does 45 Stone Mill Cir have accessible units?
No, 45 Stone Mill Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Stone Mill Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Stone Mill Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Stone Mill Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Stone Mill Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
