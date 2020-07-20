17 Sunny Brook

Amenities
Your family will feel at home in this friendly quiet neighborhood while living in this spacious 4 bedroom home in the sought after Northgate school district. Entertainers kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar that opens to the great room. Master suite on main offers a large tiled bathroom with large garden tub, separate tiled shower, dual vanities and huge walk in closet. Upstairs you will find a media/office area and 3 spacious bedrooms. Enjoy your mornings and evenings under the gazebo in the large fenced backyard. This perfect location offers a convenient commute to the Airport (25min) &Atlanta. Only 1.5 miles from Interstate 85. First floor of home has just been painted. Required to have renters insurance $50 application fee per person.