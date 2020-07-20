All apartments in Coweta County
17 Sunny Brook
17 Sunny Brook

17 Sunny Brook Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

17 Sunny Brook Terrace, Coweta County, GA 30265

Amenities

Your family will feel at home in this friendly quiet neighborhood while living in this spacious 4 bedroom home in the sought after Northgate school district. Entertainers kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar that opens to the great room. Master suite on main offers a large tiled bathroom with large garden tub, separate tiled shower, dual vanities and huge walk in closet. Upstairs you will find a media/office area and 3 spacious bedrooms. Enjoy your mornings and evenings under the gazebo in the large fenced backyard. This perfect location offers a convenient commute to the Airport (25min) &Atlanta. Only 1.5 miles from Interstate 85. First floor of home has just been painted. Required to have renters insurance $50 application fee per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Sunny Brook have any available units?
17 Sunny Brook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 17 Sunny Brook have?
Some of 17 Sunny Brook's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Sunny Brook currently offering any rent specials?
17 Sunny Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Sunny Brook pet-friendly?
No, 17 Sunny Brook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 17 Sunny Brook offer parking?
Yes, 17 Sunny Brook offers parking.
Does 17 Sunny Brook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Sunny Brook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Sunny Brook have a pool?
No, 17 Sunny Brook does not have a pool.
Does 17 Sunny Brook have accessible units?
No, 17 Sunny Brook does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Sunny Brook have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Sunny Brook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Sunny Brook have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Sunny Brook does not have units with air conditioning.
