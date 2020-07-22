1276 Old Carrollton Road

Amenities

This home is a must see! Newly renovated home with a large master bath, spacious laundry/mud room and a large kitchen overlooking the living room. Everything in this home is brand new including light fixtures, cabinets, granite counter tops, bathrooms, HVAC and more! Home is on a quiet street but still close to downtown Newnan.



Your Application will be denied if you do not meet the below standards for qualification:

Current photo identification and a valid social security number.

Monthly household income must exceed three times the rent.

All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.

Positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.

No evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.

A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18.

Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.