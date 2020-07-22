All apartments in Coweta County
Find more places like 1276 Old Carrollton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coweta County, GA
/
1276 Old Carrollton Road
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:05 AM

1276 Old Carrollton Road

1276 Old Carrollton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1276 Old Carrollton Road, Coweta County, GA 30263

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is a must see! Newly renovated home with a large master bath, spacious laundry/mud room and a large kitchen overlooking the living room. Everything in this home is brand new including light fixtures, cabinets, granite counter tops, bathrooms, HVAC and more! Home is on a quiet street but still close to downtown Newnan.

Your Application will be denied if you do not meet the below standards for qualification:
Current photo identification and a valid social security number.
Monthly household income must exceed three times the rent.
All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.
Positive references from all previous landlords for the previous 5 years.
No evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.
A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18.
Applicant’s background must exhibit a pattern of responsibility.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1276 Old Carrollton Road have any available units?
1276 Old Carrollton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 1276 Old Carrollton Road have?
Some of 1276 Old Carrollton Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1276 Old Carrollton Road currently offering any rent specials?
1276 Old Carrollton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1276 Old Carrollton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1276 Old Carrollton Road is pet friendly.
Does 1276 Old Carrollton Road offer parking?
No, 1276 Old Carrollton Road does not offer parking.
Does 1276 Old Carrollton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1276 Old Carrollton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1276 Old Carrollton Road have a pool?
No, 1276 Old Carrollton Road does not have a pool.
Does 1276 Old Carrollton Road have accessible units?
No, 1276 Old Carrollton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1276 Old Carrollton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1276 Old Carrollton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1276 Old Carrollton Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1276 Old Carrollton Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newnan Lofts
110 Field St
Newnan, GA 30263
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263

Similar Pages

Coweta County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAAuburn, ALCanton, GANorcross, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAFairburn, GAUnion City, GACarrollton, GA
Riverdale, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAForest Park, GAJonesboro, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAGriffin, GAVilla Rica, GADouglasville, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityClark Atlanta University
Columbus State UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange College