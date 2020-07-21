All apartments in Coweta County

Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:10 PM

108 Nanette Drive

108 Nanette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

108 Nanette Drive, Coweta County, GA 30265

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Property Amenities
Like New 3 Bedroom Newnan Home in Northgate School District - Adorable Move-in Ready, Stepless Ranch in Northgate HS District. Property Boasts: Vaulted Ceiling, Luxury Vinyl Planking Floor, & Brick Fireplace in Family Room* Tiled Floor & Backsplash, Eat-in Area, and Stainless Steel Gas Range & Built-in Microwave in Kitchen*NEW Carpet in Bedrooms*Plantation Shutters on all Windows*Master on Main w/Walk-in Closet & En Suite Bathroom w/Garden Tub & Seperate Shower*Luxury Vinyl Planking Floors in Bathrooms*Freshly Painted Throughout*Spacious Back Patio*Open Back Yard*Perfect for those just starting out or with a newly empty nest! Conveniently located near Thomas Crossroads shopping, I-85, and great schools! Contact us with any questions. Showings will be begin June16th with immediate move-in available.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5018925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Nanette Drive have any available units?
108 Nanette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 108 Nanette Drive have?
Some of 108 Nanette Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Nanette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Nanette Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Nanette Drive pet-friendly?
No, 108 Nanette Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 108 Nanette Drive offer parking?
No, 108 Nanette Drive does not offer parking.
Does 108 Nanette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Nanette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Nanette Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Nanette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Nanette Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Nanette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Nanette Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Nanette Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Nanette Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Nanette Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
