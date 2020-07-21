108 Nanette Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Like New 3 Bedroom Newnan Home in Northgate School District - Adorable Move-in Ready, Stepless Ranch in Northgate HS District. Property Boasts: Vaulted Ceiling, Luxury Vinyl Planking Floor, & Brick Fireplace in Family Room* Tiled Floor & Backsplash, Eat-in Area, and Stainless Steel Gas Range & Built-in Microwave in Kitchen*NEW Carpet in Bedrooms*Plantation Shutters on all Windows*Master on Main w/Walk-in Closet & En Suite Bathroom w/Garden Tub & Seperate Shower*Luxury Vinyl Planking Floors in Bathrooms*Freshly Painted Throughout*Spacious Back Patio*Open Back Yard*Perfect for those just starting out or with a newly empty nest! Conveniently located near Thomas Crossroads shopping, I-85, and great schools! Contact us with any questions. Showings will be begin June16th with immediate move-in available.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5018925)