All apartments in Covington
Find more places like Arbor Lake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covington, GA
/
Arbor Lake
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

Arbor Lake

431 Kirkland Rd · (833) 532-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Covington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

431 Kirkland Rd, Covington, GA 30016

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6221 · Avail. Aug 16

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arbor Lake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
tennis court
Discover your new home at Arbor Lake. Our gorgeous apartment homes brand new luxury hard surface flooring, granite countertops, new kitchen cabinetry, lighting fixtures and a plethora of other. The community amenities will be as equally impressive! Showcasing updates such as new playground equipment, an updated splash pad, a pathway to the school, new fitness center equipment, a pavilion area with picnic tables & grills and many other improvements that make Arbor Lake the perfect place to call home. NOTE: Some images are depictions of current or former Dominium communities and are not an exact representation of this property. *Arbor Lake participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 Per Household
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per household/due at time of move-in ($200 non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets per apartment home
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Weight Limit – 45 lbs at full maturity. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Lake have any available units?
Arbor Lake has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Arbor Lake have?
Some of Arbor Lake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Lake is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Lake offer parking?
Yes, Arbor Lake offers parking.
Does Arbor Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Lake have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Lake has a pool.
Does Arbor Lake have accessible units?
Yes, Arbor Lake has accessible units.
Does Arbor Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Lake has units with dishwashers.
Does Arbor Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arbor Lake has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Arbor Lake?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Covington Apartments with BalconyCovington Apartments with Parking
Covington Apartments with PoolCovington Dog Friendly Apartments
Covington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GA
Belvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMilledgeville, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAWatkinsville, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GAHampton, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity