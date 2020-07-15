Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly e-payments tennis court

Discover your new home at Arbor Lake. Our gorgeous apartment homes brand new luxury hard surface flooring, granite countertops, new kitchen cabinetry, lighting fixtures and a plethora of other. The community amenities will be as equally impressive! Showcasing updates such as new playground equipment, an updated splash pad, a pathway to the school, new fitness center equipment, a pavilion area with picnic tables & grills and many other improvements that make Arbor Lake the perfect place to call home. NOTE: Some images are depictions of current or former Dominium communities and are not an exact representation of this property. *Arbor Lake participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.