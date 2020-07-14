All apartments in Conyers
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments

1501 Renaissance Dr · (833) 956-8407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA 30012

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 917 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 943 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 325 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,178

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Unit 116 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
accessible
bbq/grill
online portal
package receiving
Located in scenic Conyers, Mainstreet at Conyers offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes featuring exceptional community amenities and a beautiful, park-like setting.

Your search for apartments in Conyers is over! Our ideal location offers easy access to I-20, I-285 and is just a short commute from downtown Atlanta. Mainstreet at Conyers is situated in the Rockdale County School District and with the Stonecrest Mall, Cherokee Run Golf Club and abundant shopping, dining and entertainment venues in the area, you've got everything you need right at your fingertips!

We invite you to explore the variety of spacious, open floor plans Mainstreet at Conyers has to offer. With community amenities that include a fully-equipped fitness center, sparkling pool oasis, garage and storage unit options, youll find everything you need for exceptional Conyers apartment living. Contact our leasing team and let us welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per applicant over 18
Deposit: $87.50 - $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
fee: $350
rent: $15
restrictions: No weight limit. Restricted Breeds: Akita, American Bull Dog, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bulls (American Staffordshire Bull Terriers or English Staffordshire Bull Terriers), Presa Canario (Canary Mastiff), Rottweiler, and other wolf-hybrids.
Cats
fee: $350
rent: $15
restrictions: No weight limit
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments have any available units?
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,009 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments have?
Some of MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments is pet friendly.
Does MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments offer parking?
Yes, MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments offers parking.
Does MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments have a pool?
Yes, MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments has a pool.
Does MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments has accessible units.
Does MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments has units with air conditioning.
