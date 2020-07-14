Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly courtyard

Welcome home to a comfortable community with beautiful apartment homes for rent in Conyers, GA. At Brandon Glen, we're excited to offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Take advantage of large closets, a patio or balcony, and additional storage space — but that's not all! Some of our community amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, laundry facilities, and a playground.



Curious about what's nearby the community? You'll find that Brandon Glen is minutes away from I-20, providing direct access to major employers, universities, and downtown Atlanta. Schedule a tour today to see your new home in Conyers, GA.



Brandon Glen Apartments is proudly managed by Peak Living. At Peak Living, our mission is to provide the highest quality property management services in the industry. We achieve this through our greatest asset: our people. Our on-site and regional management teams offer unsurpassed customer service and local expertise for those living at our properties and for our