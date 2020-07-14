All apartments in Conyers
Brandon Glen

1500 Brandon Glen Way NE · (678) 944-8762
Location

1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA 30012

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-1507 · Avail. now

$981

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 01-1512 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 07-1636 · Avail. now

$1,134

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06-1606 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,142

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 02-1521 · Avail. now

$1,256

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 05-1595 · Avail. now

$1,331

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28-1738 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,344

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1234 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brandon Glen.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
courtyard
Welcome home to a comfortable community with beautiful apartment homes for rent in Conyers, GA. At Brandon Glen, we're excited to offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Take advantage of large closets, a patio or balcony, and additional storage space — but that's not all! Some of our community amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, laundry facilities, and a playground.

Curious about what's nearby the community? You'll find that Brandon Glen is minutes away from I-20, providing direct access to major employers, universities, and downtown Atlanta. Schedule a tour today to see your new home in Conyers, GA.

Brandon Glen Apartments is proudly managed by Peak Living. At Peak Living, our mission is to provide the highest quality property management services in the industry. We achieve this through our greatest asset: our people. Our on-site and regional management teams offer unsurpassed customer service and local expertise for those living at our properties and for our

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 25lbs, Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brandon Glen have any available units?
Brandon Glen has 7 units available starting at $981 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brandon Glen have?
Some of Brandon Glen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brandon Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Brandon Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brandon Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Brandon Glen is pet friendly.
Does Brandon Glen offer parking?
Yes, Brandon Glen offers parking.
Does Brandon Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brandon Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brandon Glen have a pool?
Yes, Brandon Glen has a pool.
Does Brandon Glen have accessible units?
No, Brandon Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Brandon Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Brandon Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does Brandon Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Brandon Glen has units with air conditioning.
