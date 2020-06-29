All apartments in Conyers
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:26 AM

877 Park Pl

877 Park Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

877 Park Place Northeast, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Don't miss this beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with new carpet and fresh paint. Kitchen and bath floors are ceramic tile. Located in a great area and close to schools, interstate, shopping, etc. Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 877 Park Pl have any available units?
877 Park Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 877 Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
877 Park Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 877 Park Pl pet-friendly?
No, 877 Park Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 877 Park Pl offer parking?
No, 877 Park Pl does not offer parking.
Does 877 Park Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 877 Park Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 877 Park Pl have a pool?
No, 877 Park Pl does not have a pool.
Does 877 Park Pl have accessible units?
No, 877 Park Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 877 Park Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 877 Park Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 877 Park Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 877 Park Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
