Don't miss this beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home with new carpet and fresh paint. Kitchen and bath floors are ceramic tile. Located in a great area and close to schools, interstate, shopping, etc. Won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 877 Park Pl have any available units?
877 Park Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 877 Park Pl currently offering any rent specials?
877 Park Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.