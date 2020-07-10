/
apartments with washer dryer
10 Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA with washer-dryer
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.
3280 Garden Glade Ln
3280 Garden Glade, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1420 sqft
Like-new and immaculate! Less than 2 years old, this pristine townhome is turnkey available for move-in today. The beautiful open-concept design features gleaming wood laminate flooring, large windows, and gorgeous trim work throughout.
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
2291 Rolling Trl
2291 Rolling Trail, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1484 sqft
Recently built townhome Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included, hardwood floors on lower level, electric fireplace, gated yard, 1 car garage, yard maintenance included, alarm system, quiet community Qualifications: No evictions Must
3587 Rosebud Park Dr
3587 Rosebud Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2700 sqft
3587 Rosebud Park Drive Snellville GA 30039 **NO PETS** Availability Date: 7/1/2020 HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME Main level features entry with wood floors, separate living room and dining room, kitchen with cherry cabinets
Windward Forest 2601 Embarcadero Dr Apt 266
2601 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1217 sqft
*Rates include Water, sewer, trash, and pest control. 3-BR 2-BA w/ W/D Connections in City of Stonecrest along I-20 East Corridor!!! Windward Forest provides fantastic accessibility from Downtown Atlanta to Conyers and everything in between.
Lithonia
Chelsea Place
2361 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
***For a very limited time only we are offering a $250 discount on your first month rent when you submit an application within 24 hours after viewing the apartment!*** Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great
Lithonia
Chelsea Place 2362 Parc Chateau Dr
2362 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
Lithonia
Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
6785 Ida Street, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
930 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
